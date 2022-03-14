Ukraine: 50-Year-Old American Journalist Shot Dead, Another Wounded in Kyiv

An American journalist was shot dead in Irpin in Kyiv on Sunday, 13 March, while another was wounded, medics and witnesses told AFP.

Identification papers on the American journalist's body identified him as Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old video documentary shooter from New York.

Renaud was found wearing a New York Times press badge. However, NYTs deputy managing editor Cliff Levy said that Renaud was not on an assignment with the newspaper.