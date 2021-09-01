Al-Qaeda Congratulates Taliban, Calls for 'Liberation' of Regions Like Kashmir
Al-Qaeda also minced no words in lambasting the US and expressed satisfaction at their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Al-Qaeda issued a statement, rejoicing over the US' exit from Afghanistan, hours after the Taliban on Tuesday, 31 August. It stated that the country had got its "full independence", as the last of the US troops took off from the nation.
In its statement, the Al-Qaeda also congratulated the Taliban and called for the "liberation" of regions, such as Palestine, the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, and Kashmir.
“O’ Allah! Liberate the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands from the clutches of the enemies of Islam. O’ Allah! Grant freedom to Muslim prisoners across the world,” the message from the group said.
The Al-Qaeda also minced no words in lambasting the US and expressed satisfaction at their withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "We praise the Almighty, who humiliated and defeated America, the head of disbelief. We praise Him for breaking America's back, tarnishing its global reputation and expelling it."
“Afghanistan is undoubtedly a graveyard of empires and an impregnable fortress of Islam. With the defeat of the Americans, this is the third time that the Afghan nation, within a span of less than two centuries, has successfully defeated and expelled an invading imperialist power.”Al-Qaeda in a statement
The Al-Qaeda went on to say that the defeat of the “American Empire of Evil” is a “tremendous source of inspiration for the oppressed of the world” and congratulated the Taliban leadership, especially its chief Haibatullah Akhundzada.
“These events prove that the way of Jihad is the only way that leads to victory and empowerment,” the message said.
US Troops Exit Afghanistan
Amid global criticism, US troops completely withdrew from Afghanistan on Monday, plunging the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Addressing the media from the Kabul airport on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We do not have any doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a free and sovereign nation. America was defeated… and on behalf of my nation, we want to have good relations with the rest of the world,” Al Jazeera reported.
"American soldiers left the Kabul airport, and our nation got its full independence," he said, as the Taliban's 'Badri 313' special forces clicked pictures at the airport.
What followed the US' exit was celebratory firing in the air, congratulatory messages, and takeover of the Kabul airport by the Taliban.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera.)
