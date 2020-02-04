AirAsia’s Two Top Executives Step Aside Amid Airbus Bribery Probe

Two AirAsia chiefs will step aside for at least two months as authorities and the airline look into claims that aerospace giant Airbus paid the company $50 million to secure a plane order.

Airbus said last week it had agreed to set aside up to 3.6 billion euros to settle a corruption probe by authorities in France, Britain and the United States.

As news of the probe widened, the Malaysia-based airlines AirAsia was named in a bribery investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), allegedly implicating two company executives.