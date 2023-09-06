Ahead of G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Week-Long Europe Tour

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, according to PTI.

Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on 7 September and hold a similar meeting in The Hague.

According to media reports, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on 8 September.

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on 9 September. After that, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on 10 September 10, they said.

Gandhi is likely to return by 11 September, a day after the G20 summit concludes.