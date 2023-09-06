ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Week-Long Europe Tour

According to media reports, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on 8 Sept.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, according to PTI. 

Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on 7 September and hold a similar meeting in The Hague. 

According to media reports, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on 8 September. 

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on 9 September. After that, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on 10 September 10, they said. 

Gandhi is likely to return by 11 September, a day after the G20 summit concludes. 

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from 9-10 September in Delhi. 

India is hosting the G20 summit as the current president of the grouping. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. 

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   G20 summit   G20 

