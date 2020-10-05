After Hathras Horror, Dalit Lives Matter Protests Across the World
Not just India, the world is agitating against the alleged gang-rape and murder of the Dalit girl in Hathras.
The alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has sparked massive outrage across the country. Public conversation is now rife with questions on women's safety and, more importantly, that of the Dalit identity as well as the need for its protection in the light of such caste-based atrocities.
While India is agitating, on the streets and on social media, protests have now spread to other parts of the world as well.
One such protest was held in New York, called by the Ambedkar Centre. Held at the city's famous Times Square, this protest saw activists gather, shouting slogans of "Jai Bhim" and placards reading "Dalit Lives Matter".
In Toronto as well, a similar protest had been organised by the South Asian Dalit Adivasi Network.
A similar protest was held in Berlin as well.
