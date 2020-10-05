After Hathras Horror, Dalit Lives Matter Protests Across the World

The alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has sparked massive outrage across the country. Public conversation is now rife with questions on women's safety and, more importantly, that of the Dalit identity as well as the need for its protection in the light of such caste-based atrocities.

While India is agitating, on the streets and on social media, protests have now spread to other parts of the world as well.