After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Wraps Up UAE Visit and Emplanes for New Delhi

After wrapping up a two-day-visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Abu Dhabi, held talks with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and has emplaned for New Delhi.
With Al Nahyan, Modi reviewed bilateral ties between India and the UAE.
The Ministry of External Affairs said:
“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a “special invitee.”
After being received by Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi held a meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in UAE, and the pair discussed “ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE.”
Highlights of Modi’s Bilateral With Al-Nahyan
"I am happy to be in Abu Dhabi and to meet you. I thank you for the warm welcome... Every Indian sees you as a true friend."
"We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today's agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust."
"Last year during my visit, you yourself came to the airport to meet me. There cannot be a greater proof of affinity than the respect that you have given to me. I have always received brotherly affection from you and have always felt your commitment to policies."
"Last year, we signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) historic agreement within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment."
"I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE."
"Our bilateral trade has grown by 20%. For the first time, we have achieved $85 billion trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion. If we decide, we can cross this milestone before the G20."
Meanwhile, Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country.
Prior to landing in UAE, Modi, who is coming off the heels of being the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France, tweeted:
"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.”
The two countries plan to assess the progress made in bilateral relations since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which played a crucial role in boosting economic engagement between India and the UAE.
India and the UAE share strong ties across various sectors, including trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and people-to-people connections. Notably, the UAE is home to the largest ethnic community of Indian expatriates, constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. As of 2021, the UAE records estimated the number of resident Indian Nationals to be around 3.5 million.
