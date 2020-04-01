Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000: AFP Tally
According to an AFP tally on Wednesday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe. Representational image.(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday, 1 April, using official figures.

A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of a total 4,58,601 cases, making it the continent that has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.

(Published in arrangement with PTI.)

