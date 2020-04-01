Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000: AFP Tally
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday, 1 April, using official figures.
The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.
