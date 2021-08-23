Afghanistan: Taliban Fighters Heading Towards Panjshir to 'Control' it
Catch all the updates on the Afghanistan crisis here.
Hundreds of Taliban fighters were heading towards the province of Panjshir in Afghanistan to "control it", the insurgent group said on Sunday, 22 August, news agency AFP reported.
The Panjshir Valley is not under the control of the Taliban, and is being seen as a pocket of resistance in the aftermath of the group's takeover of the country.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in an address late on Sunday on Afghanistan, said discussions are going on about the possible extension of the 31 August evacuation deadline. "Our hope is, we don't want to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect, on how far along we're in the process," he was quoted as saying.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled
Since the Taliban's takeover, chaos has emerged at the airport in Kabul as countries scramble to evacuate their citizens, while locals are desperate to flee the country
168 passengers on a special flight from Kabul landed in India on Sunday
Two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul landed in India from Dushanbe and Doha on Sunday morning
Discussions Going On About Possible Extension of 31 Evacuation Deadline: US President Biden
US President Joe Biden, in an address late on Sunday on Afghanistan, said discussions are going on about the possible extension of the 31 August evacuation deadline. "Our hope is, we don't want to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect, on how far along we're in the process," he was quoted as saying.
"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss, and the heartbreaking images you see, it’s just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. At the end of the day, if we didn't leave Afghanistan now, when would we?"US President Joe Biden, as quoted by ANI
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.