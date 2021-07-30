Afghanistan: Taliban Admits To Killing Comic, Video of Assault Goes Viral

The Taliban on Thursday, 29 July, admitted to having killed an Afghan comic, in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, following the video that went viral where two men can be seen slapping the comic.

Popularly known as "Khasha Zwan", Fazal Mohammad was stationed in southern Kandahar province but was taken away by the Taliban after returning home about two weeks ago, according to an officer serving with him, news agency AFP reported.

A video of two men slapping Mohammad went viral on social media. After which, he was killed and shot multiple times.