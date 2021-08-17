Afghanistan Has a New Govt: What Will the Country's New Normal Look Like?

The civilian side of the airport appears to be completely unregulated, with almost all staff gone and no security checks, which seems to have made it a no man’s land, not taken by the Taliban yet, for obvious reasons, but also not controlled by the Americans, who appear to the observer to have washed their hands of anything beyond what might affect their own people.

The dramatic images from Kabul airport may suggest to an outside world that, at this very moment, everyone who is afraid is desperately trying to leave the country. However, this is not the case. There are, by far, more people sitting at home, unsure what their future will look like and whether they will be targeted or not. On the one hand, it seems safe to say that not everyone who was linked to the international intervention or the previous government will be targeted; on the other, it is unclear who will be the target of retributions by the Taliban. What is certain is that no one believes that there will be no retribution at all. Indeed, there are already reports that some people have been quietly taken from their homes.