Several Afghan Government Accounts Locked by Google as Taliban Seek Emails

Several email accounts of the Afghan government have been temporarily locked down by Google, amid fears over the Taliban’s use of the biometric data, payroll databases and digital paper trail left by former officials to pursue their enemies.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a statement on Friday, 3 September, that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts”, Reuters reported.

A former government official said that the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials emails, Reuters reported. He added, the militant organisation had earlier asked him to preserve data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.