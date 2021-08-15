Taliban Enters Outskirts of Kabul, But Denies Plans to Take Over City 'By Force'
Acting Interior Minister has said that Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition would happen peacefully.
Taliban fighters on Sunday, 15 August, began entering the outskirts of Kabul, tightening their grip on Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing the Afghan interior ministry.
Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman in the capital.
However, the Taliban in a statement said it had no plans to take the Afghan capital “by force.” The insurgents issued the statement as their fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul.
A Taliban spokesperson said that fighters have been instructed to stay at the gates of the capital and not enter the city, reported AFP.
Meanwhile, as per TOLO news, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said that Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition would happen peacefully.
The minister also assured residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.
Earlier on Sunday, Taliban was reported to have taken over Jalalabad city, reportedly without any resistance. The group now controls all major Afghan cities except for Kabul.
Biden Pledges to Send More Troops to Afghanistan to Assist Evacuation of American Forces
United States President Joe Biden has now pledged to send more troops to Afghanistan to withdraw American forces, reported news agency AFP, on Sunday. He also reportedly warned Taliban that any action "that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response."
This comes after Biden, on Saturday, doubled down on his resolve to retract US forces from Afghanistan despite Taliban’s rapid advances, as pointed out by AFP. The announcement also followed Taliban’s capture of the main northern holdout city of Mazar-e-Sharif.
Biden has said that 'approximately 5,000' US soldiers will now assist in organising evacuations and end the US mission after two decades in Afghanistan.
'My Focus is to Prevent Further Instability': Afghanistan President Ghani
Meanwhile, on Saturday, in a pre-recorded address, President Ashraf Ghani said, "I assure you that as your president, my focus is to prevent further instability, violence, and displacement of the people."
“To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people," he added.
