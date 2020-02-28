Afghan Ex-Leader Welcomes Peace Deal; Criticizes US Legacy

On the eve of a potentially historic deal with the US and the Taliban to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai welcomed the signing of the agreement, thanked Americans for their generosity, but had harsh words for the US government and military.

‘To the American people our message is we are grateful for the help that you gave us in areas where there has been a lot of improvement in Afghan society, together with the rest of the international community,’ Karzai told The Associated Press in an interview Friday, 28 February in the Afghan capital of Kabul .