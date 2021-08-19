'Hungry, Tired, Scared': Afghan American Scholar on His Journey From Kabul to US

Editor’s note: Afghan scholar Hanif Sufizada, who works at the Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha, got caught in Kabul during the chaos of the US military pullout, when thousands of Afghans fled to the airport, seeking a way out of the country. Editor Catesby Holmes sent Sufizada an email on 17 August 2021, telling him that she hoped he was OK – and his email back let us know that he wasn’t.

Sufizada’s dispatches from 17and 18 August advance an important story: He brings an on-the-ground account of his struggle to leave Afghanistan and the impossible and irrational obstacles he had to overcome in order to flee – all of which he faced even though he is a US resident with a green card and a family in Omaha.