8.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska, Tsunami Warning Issued

"Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts," the US Tsunami Warning System said, news agency AFP reported.

According to the USGS, five aftershocks – the largest with a magnitude of 6.2 – were recorded within 90 minutes of the earthquake.

Large earthquakes are common in the Alaska-Aleutian region. Since 1900, eight other earthquakes of magnitude higher than seven and larger have occurred within 250 km of the 29 July 2021 earthquake origin, as per the USGS.