35 Dead, Hundreds Injured as 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia

Earlier this Friday, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, killing at least 35 people and injuring hundreds.

Reuters reported that the earthquake struck 6 km (3.73 miles) northeast of the town of Majene, sending residents fleeing from their homes. The disaster took place just before 1:30 am at a depth of 10 km.

The region had previously witnessed an earthquake and tsunami just two and a half years ago.