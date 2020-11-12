ISIS-Linked Outfit Beheads 50 Civilians in Mozambique

The decapitated bodies were found in a forest clearing in Muidumbe district, as per the report. Five adults and 15 boys were at an initiation rites ceremony when these attacks took place.

Body parts were sent to families for burial. An aid worker in Mueda told Al Jazeera that “the funerals were in an environment of great pain”.

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the incident in a tweet.

"More than 50 people have been beheaded, women kidnapped, villages looted and then set on fire," he said, adding "Barbarians hijack a religion of peace to sow terror: Islamist terrorism is an international threat that calls for an international response."