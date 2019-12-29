5 Stabbed at Hanukkah Celebration Outside New York City

Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue.

Weidel said the five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries are or a motive in the stabbing.

New York State Attorney General Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed" by Saturday's incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight," she tweeted. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

The stabbings in Monsey come on the heels of apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah. Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Around New York City, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.