3 Nov Election Most Secure in American History: Election Officials

The committee announced that the 3 November US elections was the “most secure in American history”. This statement came hours after Trump’s tweet that claimed without any evidence that 2.7 million votes for him were deleted and these lost ballots led to Biden’s victory. Trump is yet to concede to Democratic President-elect, Joe Biden.

The statement was issued by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordination Council and was distributed by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that is in-charge of the security of voting machines and maintains the sanctity of the electoral process. This group includes top officials from the cybersecurity agency, the US Election Assistance Commission and secretaries of state and state election directors from around the country.