3 African Nations Reach Preliminary Deal in Nile Dam Dispute

Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan said on Thursday, 16 January, that they have reached a preliminary agreement aimed at clearing the way for the filling and operation of a USD 5 billion dam project on the Nile River.

The foreign ministers and water resources officials of the three countries concluded three days of meetings in Washington Wednesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President David Malpass.

The project, called the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, is around 70 percent complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity for Ethiopia's 70 million people.

However, Egyptian officials are concerned that filling the reservoir behind the dam could significantly reduce the amount of Nile water available to Egypt.

The discussions this week were aimed at developing the rules and guidelines that would mitigate drought conditions based on the natural flow of the Nile and water release rates from the dam's reservoir.