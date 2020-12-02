26/11 Accused Cleared for Extradition to India: US Govt To Court

The US government has informed a California court seeking to clear Tahawwur Hussain Rana for extradition to India. Rana is a key accused in the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

This Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman has been rearrested in Los Angeles based on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He had then been prematurely released from the US federal prison, where he was serving a sentence for conspiracy to attack Danish newspaper Jylland Posten’s office in Denmark.