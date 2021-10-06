ADVERTISEMENT
Benjamin List & David MacMillan Awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
List and MacMillan were given the award “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.”
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was on Wednesday, 6 October, awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.”
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
