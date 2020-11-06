2020 US Presidential Polls Sees Highest Voter Turnout in 120 Years

Though the highest ever voter-turnout was in 1900 when it hit 73.7 percent, it is important to note that rates from that era are incomparable to today’s, for women did not yet have the right to exercise their franchise, and voter rights of Black Americans were suppressed.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has received the maximum number of votes received by any candidate in the history of the United States, with more than 8 million votes than Clinton in 2016 – holding a lead over incumbent President Donald Trump by over 4 million votes as of Thursday night ET.

The long-winding, teeth-clenching competition between Biden and Trump is not over yet as counting of votes continue.