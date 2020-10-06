Three Awarded 2020 Nobel in Physics for Two Studies on Black Holes

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday, 6 October, announced that it has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

Roger Penrose has been awarded the prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity”, the Academy said, while Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have been awarded “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.”

Ghez is reportedly only the fourth woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics.

The announcement for the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics came on the footsteps of the announcement of the Medicine prize on Monday.