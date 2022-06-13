ADVERTISEMENT

2 Bodies Found in Amazon Amid Search for Missing Journalist, Indigenous Expert

Personal items, including clothing, were spotted during a search operation in the Javari region.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
2 Bodies Found in Amazon Amid Search for Missing Journalist, Indigenous Expert
i

A week after British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing while on a working visit to the Amazon forest, Brazilian Police has found two bodies feared to be theirs, The Guardian reported.

Phillips and Pereira were reportedly travelling by a boat when they went missing on 5 June, and locals indicated that both were under threat over their work advocating for indigenous rights in the region.

As per the Guardian report, personal items, including clothing, were spotted during a search operation in the Javari region on Monday, 13 June.

The region which both the professional focused on was known for instances of illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

Phillips, a resident of Brazil, was a long-time contributor to the Guardian newspaper, while Pereira was on a research trip for his book.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a phone call, the Brazilian ambassador to the UK, contacted Phillips’s family and reportedly told them about the bodies.

“He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn’t been identified yet," The Guardian reported Phillips’s brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood as saying.

(With inputs from The Guardian.)

Also Read

Search for Missing Nepal Plane Called Off for the Day Due to Snowfall: Official

Search for Missing Nepal Plane Called Off for the Day Due to Snowfall: Official

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×