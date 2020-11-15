15 Asian Countries Barring India Sign China-Backed RCEP Trade Deal

A year after India pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), fifteen Asia Pacific countries on Sunday, 15 November, signed the world’s biggest trade deal in terms of GDP, giving an unique edge to China, reported Agence France-Presse.

The mega trade deal, which includes Asian powerhouses like China, Japan South Korea, apart from New Zealand and Australia, is the largest as its 15 member countries account for 30 percent of the world’s GDP.