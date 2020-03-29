108-Yr-Old Who Survived Spanish Flu Pandemic, Succumbs to COVID-19

A 108-year-old woman, who survived two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, has become the UK's oldest coronavirus victim after she died within hours of testing positive for the deadly virus, according to a media report.

Hilda Churchill, who was to celebrate her birthday on 5 April, started showing mild symptoms of the virus on Tuesday, The Sun reported.

She passed away on Saturday, 28 March, at her care home in Salford city - less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19, the daily said.