Thousands of Unmasked New Zealanders Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Thousands of New Zealanders (mostly unmasked) protested in front of the country's parliament on Tuesday, 9 November, against the government's measures aimed at curtailing COVID-19, New York Times reported.

Protesters were angry about the government-imposed lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

Even though New Zealand has one of the lowest number of COVID-19 infections in the world, it has faced problems in resisting the extremely infectious delta variant of the virus.

The spike in infections has forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to impose restrictions on social interactions.

Her government also recently announced that it would extend its vaccine mandate to include 40 percent of all workers, AP reported.