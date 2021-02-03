100-Year-Old Captain Tom Moore Passes Away of COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word. In the dark days of the Second World War, he fought for freedom, and in the face of this country’s deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit,” The Telegraph quoted.

Calling him a “beacon of hope for the world”, Johnson added, “our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family.”

His daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira confirmed their father had passed away on Tuesday, saying that they “spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.”

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, (grandchildren) Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime,” The Telegraph further quoted.