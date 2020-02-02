2/02/2020 - First Palindrome Day in 909 Yrs: Can be Read Both Ways
Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards in English, Hindi and more.
Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards in English, Hindi and more.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

2/02/2020 - First Palindrome Day in 909 Yrs: Can be Read Both Ways

The Quint
World

2 February 2020 is a very special date. 02.02.2020, which is the same if read backwards, falls under the category of being a Palindrome day – read it in any format, be it MM/DD/YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY, it’ll still be the same.

This will be the only palindrome in this century. The last palindrome date occurred on 11.11.1111, about 909 years ago. Further, a little after 2 am on Sunday, the clock struck 02:02:20 on 02/02/20.
Loading...

The next palindrome date will now come 101 years later, on 12/12/2121, then at 03/03/3030, another 909 years later.

According to a CNN report, the Solihull School Maths Department tweeted out another interesting fact about this Palindrome date, saying that 2 February 2020 is also a palindrome day of this year, since its 33 days into the new year, with 333 days to go.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our World section for more stories.

    Loading...