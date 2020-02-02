2/02/2020 - First Palindrome Day in 909 Yrs: Can be Read Both Ways
2 February 2020 is a very special date. 02.02.2020, which is the same if read backwards, falls under the category of being a Palindrome day – read it in any format, be it MM/DD/YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY, it’ll still be the same.
Loading...
The next palindrome date will now come 101 years later, on 12/12/2121, then at 03/03/3030, another 909 years later.
According to a CNN report, the Solihull School Maths Department tweeted out another interesting fact about this Palindrome date, saying that 2 February 2020 is also a palindrome day of this year, since its 33 days into the new year, with 333 days to go.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )