2/02/2020 - First Palindrome Day in 909 Yrs: Can be Read Both Ways

The next palindrome date will now come 101 years later, on 12/12/2121, then at 03/03/3030, another 909 years later.

According to a CNN report, the Solihull School Maths Department tweeted out another interesting fact about this Palindrome date, saying that 2 February 2020 is also a palindrome day of this year, since its 33 days into the new year, with 333 days to go.