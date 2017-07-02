This World UFO Day, Know How Not to Report UFO Sightings

Well, if you don’t, Indian news channels – particularly regional channels – might just coerce you into believing their existence.

Beliefs aside, Indian news channels are notorious for their hype surrounding any news story. Throw in some bizarre, weird event (read: UFOs) into the mix, and you’ve concocted the recipe for a perfect “dramatised piece of news” , peppered with words like sansani backed by dramatic music.

This World UFO Day, let’s take a look at some of the reportage that has dogged our television screens, every time a UFO has been spotted in some corner of the country.