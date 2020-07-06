World Bank, Govt of India Sign $750 Mn Agreement to Help MSMEs

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and shrinking economy due to multiple lockdowns imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus, the Government of India, on Monday, 6 June, signed a $750 million agreement with the World Bank to aid Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"This program will support government's efforts to channel that liquidity to the MSME sector by de-risking lending from banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to MSMEs through a range of instruments, including credit guarantees," the finance ministry said in its statement.