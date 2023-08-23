X (formerly Twitter) has been buzzing with news about former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak 'demise' at the age of 49 since Wednesday morning.
Some of the claims also mentioned the reason behind his 'death' to be cancer.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
But he is alive: The Quint's senior sports correspondent Shuvaditya Bose spoke to Streak, who dismissed the rumours of his death.
"I am very much alive. The reports of my death are stupid and malicious. I don't know who started it and how it spread, but I am doing alright," Streak added.
How did the claim go viral?:
It was his former teammate Henry Olonga who broke the news about Streak's death on X and has now deleted his post.
"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga posted on X.
There are reports about Streak suffering from cancer and is receiving treatment for the same.
But as soon as the rumours of Streak's death started circulating on the internet, Olonga dismissed the rumours and said.
He shared a screenshot of his latest conversation with Streak and posted that he is 'very much alive'.
The screenshot showed Streak's reply saying, "Very much alive..pse revert this runout IMMEDIATELY buddy (sic)."
News publications that published reports on Streak's death have now withdrawn or updated their stories.
Conclusion: The claims about former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak passing away are false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)