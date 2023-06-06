Myths Vs Facts: Can Excessive Use Of Mobile Phones Cause Brain Tumour?

In India, the prevalence of central nervous system (CNS) tumors ranges from 5 to 10 per 100,000 population with an increasing trend. Out of these, only 2 percent of the tumours turn cancerous.

A brain tumour is a growth of cells in the brain or abnormal mass of tissue that multiplies in an uncontrollable way. More than 150 different brain tumors have been documented till date.

Every year, 8 June is celebrated as world brain tumour day, this year we spoke to break some myths about the condition.