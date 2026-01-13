This Video of a Woman Taking Her Mother to an Old-Age Home Is Scripted

A video which shows a woman taking her mother to an old-age home is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a recent and a real incident.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) shared the clip with a caption mentioning that a woman was seen taking her elderly mother to an old-age home and was caught on camera saying "there is no place for her at home".
What is the truth?: The video is actually scripted. It was posted by an Instagram user named '@ashishpoper', who clarified in the caption that the video was for "awareness purposes" only.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search on multiple keyframes of the viral video.
This directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle called '@ashishpoper'.
It was shared on 23 December 2025 with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "She left her mother to wander". The user further clarified that the video was scripted and made for "awareness purposes only".
About the account: On going through the Instagram user's bio, we found that he identified himself as a 'digital creator'.
Team WebQoof further saw that the user regularly posts such scripted videos on his Instagram account.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is scripted and is being incorrectly shared as a real incident.
