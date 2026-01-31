The Clip of Woman 'Mocking' Ex Classmate Working as Pizza Delivery Boy Is Staged

A video which purportedly shows a woman questioning her former classmate who is seen working as a pizza delivery boy is going viral on the internet as a recent and real incident from Bihar's Patna.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@MeghUpdates' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Saw this viral heartbreaking Patna video — ex-schoolmate mocking the Domino's delivery boy for "just delivering pizza" after he used to motivate everyone in class. Bro stayed calm, kept smiling, kept working..."
What's the truth?: The video was actually staged and did not show a real incident. The creators of the viral clip clarified that they made the video as a joke.
What led us to the truth?: While going through the comments of similar claims that were shared on the same platform, we found a reply that identified the woman in the viral video.
The reply shared on 29 January was captioned, "She is the Female friend."
The video carried a watermark of an Instagram handle that said "@RI_SHIKA3317".
Finding the original version: Team WebQoof searched for the Instagram handle on Google and found the same video uploaded on it on 27 January. The video's caption was recently edited and now said, "Disclaimer :- Just an act."
What did the creators say?: A different video uploaded on the same handle on 29 January with a caption in Hindi that loosely said, "The truth about the viral Domino's boy."
In the video, the woman can be heard saying that all of them were friends and they created this video as a joke.
They later said that even news channels do not verify before picking any viral video.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is staged and is being incorrectly shared as a real incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)