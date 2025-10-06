Video of Woman Being Detained by Police in Karnataka Shared Without Context

A video of a woman dressed in saffron-coloured saree being detained by police personnel is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress-ruled Karnataka.
What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption saying, "*Is wearing saffron clothes now a crime in Karnataka?**Congress Govt. in Karnataka* "A respectable woman is waiting outside the Mata Chamunda Devi temple for her husband, who is about to return from the temple."."
What's the truth?: The claim lacks proper context. As per recent reports, the woman along with her husband were mistakenly detained by the police in Karnataka.
They were assumed to be part of the protests, which were taking place on the Chamundi Hill road.
Finding the source of the video: We noticed that the video carried a watermark of the media outlet TV9 Kannada.
Next, we conducted a keyword search using the words "tv9 kannada woman stopped temple karnataka" on YouTube and found the same visuals on the media outlet's channel.
It was shared on 9 September with a title that said, "Chamundi chalo: Police stopped a woman who was going to Chamundi darshan.. The woman burst into tears."
News reports: A report published in Kannada Prabha said that a major drama unfolded during the 'Chamundi Betta Chalo' procession, which was called by the Hindu Jagran Vedike.
The protests were called after Banu Mushtaq was invited to inaugurated Dussehra.
The police had detained Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members of the Hindu outfit as a precautionary measure.
The report said that a woman, who had come to offer prayers at Maa Chamundeshwari temple, was stopped by the female police after they thought that the former was also a protestor.
The woman said that she was there to pray at the temple as her daughter had an interview.
The report further said that after the police tried forcing her into a vehicle, she said that she was only visiting the temple and not a part of the protests.
Other sources: A Star of Mysore report, too, said that a couple who had travelled from Bengaluru to visit the temple were mistakenly arrested by the police at the Sangolli Rayanna Circle.
After it was revealed that the woman was a devotee and not a protestor, the senior police officers intervened and released the couple from custody.
However, the couple returned to Bengaluru without being able to offer prayers at the temple after being being shaken by the ordeal.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim lacked the important context of the woman being mistaken as a protestor.
