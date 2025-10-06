Video of Woman Being Detained by Police in Karnataka Shared Without Context

A video of a woman dressed in saffron-coloured saree being detained by police personnel is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress-ruled Karnataka.

What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the clip with a caption saying, "*Is wearing saffron clothes now a crime in Karnataka?**Congress Govt. in Karnataka* "A respectable woman is waiting outside the Mata Chamunda Devi temple for her husband, who is about to return from the temple."."