ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Woman Jumping Out of a Car in Haryana's Faridabad

Users claimed that the woman was thrown out of a moving car after being sexually assaulted.

Anika Kodanat
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Haryana's Faridabad after she was sexually assaulted for three hours.

What did the video show?: The 20-second-long clip shows a woman falling out of a moving car onto the pavement.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a woman falling out of a car in Macapá, Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted a reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to multiple Instagram accounts based in Brazil sharing the same video.

  • Gazeta do Amapá, a local news outlet covering news in the state of Amapá, shared the video reporting that the woman was thrown out of a car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in Macapá, Brazil.

  • We conducted a keyword search using relevant Portuguese words and found another digital news portal, Portal 1norte, sharing the same video.

  • The report also states that the woman fell from a moving car in the Pavocal neighbourhood, in the North Zone of Macapa, Brazil.

  • Additionally, no such report was found about such an incident in Faridabad.

Conclusion: A video of a woman falling out of a car in Macapá, Brazil, is being circulated with the false claim that it shows a woman being thrown out of a car in Faridabad.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Faridabad   Brazil   Fact Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×