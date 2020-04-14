Video of Woman in Pak Quarantine Facility Falsely Shared as Indian
CLAIM
A viral video is being shared on social media showing a woman yelling and throwing chairs at the medical staff with the claim that it shows a “jihadi” misbehaving with doctors in India amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
The video is being shared with this text:
“कोरोना जांच में सहयोग की बजाए डाक्टरों के साथ बदतमीजी करते जाहिल जिहादी। इनकी जांच नहीं सीधे मोके पर ईलाज करना चाहिए!! सरकार कब तक झेलेगी इन जिहादियों को?”
(Translation: These illiterate jihadis are misbehaving with the doctors, instead of showing solidarity with them. They should not be diagnosed but treated on the spot. Till when will the government tolerate such jihadis?)
TRUE OF FALSE?
It’s false. The video is actually from Pakistan, and the location in the video is the Sukkur quarantine facility in the country.
WHAT WE FOUND
Firstly, the dialect in the video is not similar to the dialects spoken in India. Secondly, comments on a few tweets and Facebook posts said that the video belongs to Pakistan. Furthermore, through a Google search with relevant words, we also came across a few articles to support the claim.
After searching with relevant keywords on Twitter and Facebook, such as ‘Pakistan quarantine facility,’ we came across a few posts and articles in The Pakistan Post, Dawn and channelnewsasia that show the exact same building and the area as in the viral video. A Twitter post by ARY News Live, too, showed the same buildings.
The caption in the Dawn article read, “Rangers personnel guard the Sukkur quarantine centre where the pilgrims were discharged on Tuesday.”
Further, searching with the keywords ‘Sukkur quarantine facility,’ we came across more tweets.
The advisor to the chief minister of Sindh also tweeted a video of the facility stating that it was meant for “the Zaaireen (pilgrims) coming from the Taaftaan border.” The official account of the office of Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh government, also posted about the “labour colony” flats in Sindh.
Hence, the comparison between the buildings in the video and these photos make it clear that it is the Sukkur quarantine facility. Moreover, Veengus, a minority rights activist also confirmed to The Quint that the video is from Sukkur in Sindh.
As for the action of the burqa-clad women in the video, she said, “Some people were worried about Shia pilgrims who were quarantined and it was a reaction to not accept government service.”
According to a report by The Express Tribune, protests had erupted around 22 March, by the people at the facility who complained about the lack of food supply and the conditions that they were kept in.
Evidently, the video from Sukkur, Pakistan has been shared with an unrelated narrative and false claims.
