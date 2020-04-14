Video of Woman in Pak Quarantine Facility Falsely Shared as Indian

A viral video is being shared on social media showing a woman yelling and throwing chairs at the medical staff with the claim that it shows a “jihadi” misbehaving with doctors in India amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The video is being shared with this text:

“कोरोना जांच में सहयोग की बजाए डाक्टरों के साथ बदतमीजी करते जाहिल जिहादी। इनकी जांच नहीं सीधे मोके पर ईलाज करना चाहिए!! सरकार कब तक झेलेगी इन जिहादियों को?”

(Translation: These illiterate jihadis are misbehaving with the doctors, instead of showing solidarity with them. They should not be diagnosed but treated on the spot. Till when will the government tolerate such jihadis?)

The post was widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.