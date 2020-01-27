Woman Agrees That Protesters in Lucknow Are Paid? Here’s the Truth
Women protesters across the country have been relentlessly raising their voice against the contentious Citizenship Law. From Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow, the women have refused to yield. But, they have been targeted mercilessly on social media with the claims that they receive money and other advances to protest.
CLAIM
Now, one such video has been shared on social media in which a young girl can be heard saying, “Women are called here and paid Rs 500 and given a plate of Biryani (rice) to protest. Now you tell me if Rs 500 is enough?”
This clip is being shared online to allege that this is a testimony by a young protester that the women are being paid to protest.
The same video was shared on Twitter with a similar claim which reads, “In this video a lady is clearly saying that we are getting Rs 500 bucks and Biryani to register fake protest to oppose #CAA Bill.”
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video has been trimmed in a way that it appears that the woman is accepting that the protesters in Lucknow are taking Rs 500 and a plate of biryani to raise their voice against the Citizenship law.
But in reality, she was answering a question about the comments made by the Chairperson of the UP Shia Wakf Board, Wazim Rizvi, who had alleged that these women are being lured with freebies.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully looking at the video which is being shared online we noticed a logo which read ‘Lucknow Live’ on the top-left corner.
Subsequently, we searched on YouTube for ‘Lucknow Live’ and came across their channel. We could find a longer version of this video on their channel in which the girl could be heard talking about Rizvi’s statement.
Evidently, the video has been very carefully trimmed to claim that the protesters are themselves accepting that they are paid for opposing CAA.
