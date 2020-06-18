A WhatsApp forward which apparently names at least 30 Chinese PLA soldiers killed during the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, found its way to English news channel Times Now’s bulletin and is now being circulated widely. While the message was falsely attributed to Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times, there’s no evidence to support its authenticity.It’s pertinent to note, however, that the Global Times’ editor-in-chief did confirm casualties on the Chinese side, but names and the number of casualties have not been released officially.Though, later in its bulletin, the news channel possibly noticed the faux pas and mentioned that the information could be a “fake forward”.CLAIMThe viral message mentions that the Global Times article was published on Wednesday at 0:57:25.“A spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command that oversees defences of China's border with India has released the names of 30 Chinese troops killed by Indian action,” the message adds.Several social media users have shared the message on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.WHAT WE FOUND OUTWe searched on Google using relevant keyword and found that no such information has been shared by Global Times. A search on the organisation’s website also led to no results on the same.The news organisation has not shared any such information on its Twitter account as well.2017 Video Passed Off as Deadly India-China Clash at Galwan ValleyWe searched on Google with some of the names mentioned in the viral message and found a Facebook post that carried a link to a website called chinanews.com along with the contents of the viral message.However, this link leads to the homepage of the website and not to any article.Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times tweeted on Tuesday, 16 June, mentioning that the Chinese government has not released the official numbers of the casualties that took place in the incident.We also checked the archival history of the Twitter account of Global Times on archive.is and Wayback machine. The account had been archived once on Wednesday, 17 June on archive.is at 03:44 pm IST and once on the same day on Wayback machine at 07:43 am.However, none of the archived snapshots showed any such information being shared by the account. Although it should be noted that not every detail of every account gets archived on the web.The information that was revealed about the number of casualties was also source-based and there is no official figure which has been announced.Taylor Fravel, Director of MIT Security Studies Program (SSP), also took to Twitter to highlight how China doesn’t own up and has a track record of hiding deaths.Evidently, an unverified information is being circulated on social media to claim that Global Times released the list of 30 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan valley.Army Releases Names of 20 Soldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.