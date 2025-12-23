How Successful Has WB Govt Under Mamata Banerjee Been in Tackling Unemployment

The state of West Bengal witnessed a major political shift in 2011, when All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) won the assembly elections and brought down the curtain on Left Front’s 34-year-old rule.

When Mamata Banerjee first became the chief minister, few people would have predicted the kind of stronghold she would later enjoy in the state. Since 2011, Banerjee has been at the helm of the state politics. In the last assembly elections held in 2021, the TMC had received an overwhelming majority of 213 seats (out of 290).