‘Werewolf’ in Balochistan? It’s a Sculpture With Special Effects
The werewolf sculpture was created by freelance SFX artist Joseph-Rob Cobasky.
A video of a ‘werewolf’ with a bloodied mouth lying down and panting is being circulated on the internet with the claim that it was found in Balochistan’s Mastung and people killed it.
However, we found that the claim is false and that’s a monster sculpture created by freelance sculpture artist Joseph-Rob Cobasky.
CLAIM
The video along with the claim says, "Werewolf killed by people in Khuzdar, Balochistan."
WHAT WE FOUND
Upon a reverse image search on Google on one of the images by a Twitter user, we were led to an Instagram account, of one Joseph-Rob Cobasky. His bio reads he is a freelance sculpture artist, who specialises in special effects (SFX).
Scrolling through his Instagram feed, we found the video that has now gone viral with the caption “movie magic” posted on 18 March.
Another video that is being circulated with the same claim was posted by him on 27 November 2020, along with the caption #sfxmakeup #sfx.
The artist also posted a photo with the sculpture he had created.
