How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From misinformation around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States of America (USA), the Tirupati Temple prasad row and the recent pager attack in Lebanon, take our quiz and find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)