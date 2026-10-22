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This Video Doesn’t Show Goods Looted by French Protesters Being Sold on Streets

video shows goods looted by french protesters being sold on streets fact check

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the luxury goods looted by French protesters from stores in France being sold on the streets.

  • The video went viral amid protests in France that began in late September 2026, when students began protesting over poor schooling conditions, including teacher shortages and dismal facilities.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is unrelated to the recent protests and is from Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post uploaded on X with similar visuals.

  • The video, posted on 6 October 2026, is captioned, "Street vendors in Madrid displayed their goods on canvas covers strung on ropes so they could quickly pack up and flee during a police raid."

  • We noticed that a bus that is visible in the video has 'Madrid' written on it.

  • We also spotted a board that reads 'Gran Via' near the subway in the video.

  • We were able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

Conclusion: The video doesn't show a street in France, and instead it shows Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  France   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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