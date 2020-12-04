After Malviya, Twitter Flags Agnihotri’s Tweet for Misinformation

Days after it flagged a misleading tweet shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya, Twitter has now labelled a video post shared by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in which US President-elect Joe Biden can be seen sleeping on screen, as ‘Manipulated Media’ or content that is misleading in nature.

But what exactly is the issue with Agnihotri’s tweet and why is it misleading in nature? Here’s an explanation of what happened from the moment The Tashkent Files Director shared the post on Twitter.