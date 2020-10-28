Visuals From Bihar’s Munger Shared As Police Attack in West Bengal

The visuals are from an incident that took place in Munger, Bihar.

The Quint’s report also carries a still from the viral video, stating that Anurag Poddar, 25, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October.

The police has stated that it was compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob. The mob, on its part, retaliated with counter-firing, alleged the police.

According to The Indian Express, almost 30 persons were injured in the clash between pandal organisers and the police.