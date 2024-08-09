ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video of Student Protesters Tying up Women Shared With False Communal Claim

The incident does not have any communal angle to it. It shows student protesters tying up Chhatra League workers.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing two women weeping as other women tie them up against a brick pillar has gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it to claim that it shows Hindus in Bangladesh.

The claim: The video is being shared with text asking people to save Hindus in Bangladesh, which reads "They are being subjected to genocide by Muslims and their women are being taken captive and sold, as happened to us in Iraq."



An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the incident does not have any communal angle to it.

It shows student protesters at the Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College, tying up members of the Chhatra League.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into keyframes using INVid, a video verification extension on Google Chrome, and ran reverse image searches using Google Lens.

  • One search led us to the same video, shared by YouTube channel Dhaka Age, on 17 July 2024, which was titled 'Badrunnessa College Chhatra League leaders were tied up by students, Video Viral'.

  • The thumbnail of this video showed the women in the video holding their ears.

  • The video was also shared by another YouTube channel called 'News Plus Bengali', which also mentioned that it showed Chhatra League leaders from Badrunnessa College.

  • Taking a cue from this, we used the keywords 'Badrunnessa College Chhatra League workers' in Bangla (বদরুন্নেসা কলেজ ছাত্রলীগ নেত্রীদের) to look for news reports.

  • According to Kalbela News, which carried the thumbnail seen in the video above, the video shows quota reform protesters tying up the college's Chhatra League workers, who had several allegations of assault and harassment against ordinary students.

The incident does not have any communal angle to it. Ot shows student protesters tying up Chhatra League workers.

This is a translated version of the article.

(Source: Kalbela News/Screenshot)

The incident took place on 17 July 2024, around 2 pm, Dhaka Post reported, nearly three weeks before former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned.

Conclusion: A video showing quota reform protesters tying up members of the Chhatra League has gone viral with a false communal angle.

