Malta Blast Falsely Shared as Operation Sheruwali in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

Two videos have been going viral on social media with the claim that 18 Indian Army soldiers have died over the last few days and 24 have sustained injuries amid a major operation being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

While one of the videos shows a massive explosion, the other displays visuals of a helicopter flying and smoke emanating from deep within a mountain.

What did the post say?: The post, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 June by a user named 'ProudIndianNa' states, "Indian Army has been conducting an operation in Rajouri, #JammuKashmir, for the past 11 days. Our 18 Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives, while 24 have been injured. Rajouri has echoed with explosions and gunfire."