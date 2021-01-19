Viral Video of Child Killed in Rajasthan Shared With False Claim
The video is viral with the claim that it shows how a person is killing people to take out “vital organs.”
A video of extremely graphic nature showing a man slitting a child’s throat is being widely circulated on WhatsApp with the claim that it shows how a person is killing people to take out “vital organs.”
However, a police officer and a local reporter confirmed to us that the claim on social media is false. The incident is from Rajasthan’s Sikar wherein the accused killed his cousin to take personal revenge.
CLAIM
The Quint’s WebQoof team received multiple requests for verification on its WhatsApp tipline with users sharing the video with the text: “Reality of this video people saying that they are the person killing people and taking out vital organs. (sic)”
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We performed a Google reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the viral video and found an Aaj Tak article dated 9 January.
The article carried visuals of the viral video and mentioned that the incident took place in Dantaramgarh in Rajasthan’s Sikar district when a 21-year-old Kailash Chand killed his 10-year-old cousin Uttam using a blade.
The accused stated that Uttam’s father used to make fun of him, did not let him study during childhood and that he used to say that the accused does not know anything, the article mentioned.
Dainik Bhaskar also reported the incident in which Sikar SP Kuwar Rashtradeep was quoted as saying that the accused killed the victim to take revenge.
Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, Banwari Dhayal, circle officer, Reengus, said:
“The claim being circulated is false. The accused is the cousin of the victim and he slit the victim’s throat using a blade on 8 January. We had registered a case and the accused has been arrested.”
Further, a local reporter, too, corroborated the aforementioned details and said that the claim with which the video is being shared is false.
Evidently, a viral video on WhatsApp is being shared with incorrect details about an incident that took place in Rajasthan’s Sikar.
